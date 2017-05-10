Former Winder-Barrow assistant named Jackson Co. girls’ basketball coach

Jackson County has found its next girls’ basketball coach, bringing in an area assistant with previous head coaching experience.

The Jackson County Board of Education on Monday approved the hire of Monty McClure, an assistant boys’ basketball coach at Winder-Barrow who also served as the school’s head softball coach.
“It’s an opportunity to be a head coach, and it’s got a great reputation of being a good school,” McClure said of the factors that attracted him to the job.
McClure, who has four children that will attend high school where ever he coaches, noted that the Jackson County job is closer to his home in Danielsville. It will also allow him to focus on one sport.
McClure takes over as Jackson County girls’ head coach after having had five years of experience as a boys’ basketball coach at Excel Christian Academy.
For the rest of this story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
