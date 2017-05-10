TRACK AND FIELD: Dragons hope quantity and quality pay off at state meet

For the Jefferson boys’ track and field team, it’s more than a numbers game at this point.
The Dragons have qualified athletes in 12 events for this week’s state meet at Berry College and all those competitors have the potential to score points.
“We’ve still got a lot of quality … you’ve got to have some quality when you get to this thing because the points get spread out so much,” coach Tim Corbett said.
Jefferson steps into a fierce competition in many events in its first year in Class 4A. Corbett pointed to an event like the 1,600 meters, where there’s a separation of only three seconds between the No. 1 and No. 9 runners among qualifying times.
Jefferson hopes the field events will yield big results on Friday with Dontae Wilson and Jonathan Paolozzi competing in the discus after finishing first and second in that event in Class AAA last year.
