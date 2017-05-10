Chandler Saine and Kyle Graham aren’t your typical state champion wrestlers. They haven’t spent years wrestling, they didn’t even wrestle in middle school.
They began wrestling for Jackson County as freshmen and this past year Saine won a state title in the 138 lbs weight class and Graham won a state title in the 195 lbs class.
Next year, the two will continue their wrestling careers into college at Emmanuel College.
Emmanuel is in Franklin Springs, just 42 minutes from Jackson County High School and Head Coach Jason Powers expressed his happiness that he can easily get to go watch the two wrestle in college.
“I am very proud of these two young men and I am excited to see what they will be able to accomplish in college,” Powers said. “Both of these guys started wrestling their freshmen year of high school and have made huge gains in a short amount of time. I believe that has a lot to do with their love for the sport.”
“They work hard everyday out of the passion that they have for wrestling. It is this passion that lead them both to State Championships this past season and has propelled them to a college career,” he said.
State champion wrestlers sign with Emmanuel
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry