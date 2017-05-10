TRACK AND FIELD: Panthers teams aim for more points at state track meet

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
Both the Jackson County boys’ and girls’ track and field teams will travel to Albany this week for the state meet with higher point totals than last year in mind.

On the girls’ side Jenna Robinson (pole vault) and Destiny Gaudlock (triple jump) enter state competition having placed third in their respective events at sectionals. Karis Harbin qualified in two events (discus and shotput) for this week’s meet, which runs from Thursday to Saturday. Morgan Davidson will compete in the 3,200 meters after a seventh-place finish at sectionals.
“We are working on having more scorers than last year and working on scoring more points,” coach Matt King said.
For the rest of the story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.