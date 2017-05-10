TRACK AND FIELD: Panthers teams aim for more points at state track meet

Both the Jackson County boys’ and girls’ track and field teams will travel to Albany this week for the state meet with higher point totals than last year in mind.
On the girls’ side Jenna Robinson (pole vault) and Destiny Gaudlock (triple jump) enter state competition having placed third in their respective events at sectionals. Karis Harbin qualified in two events (discus and shotput) for this week’s meet, which runs from Thursday to Saturday. Morgan Davidson will compete in the 3,200 meters after a seventh-place finish at sectionals.
“We are working on having more scorers than last year and working on scoring more points,” coach Matt King said.
For the rest of the story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
