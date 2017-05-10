The Jefferson boys’ golf team fell short of a trip to the state tournament in its first year in Class AAAA, finishing fifth at the Area 2 tournament last week.
Jefferson shot a 341 to finish behind St. Pius X (295), Oconee County (305), North Oconee (312) and Richmond Academy (336).
The top four teams shooting a qualifying score of 340 advanced to the state tournament.
For the rest of the story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Dragon golf team misses out on state tournament
