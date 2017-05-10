Dragon golf team misses out on state tournament

Wednesday, May 10. 2017
The Jefferson boys’ golf team fell short of a trip to the state tournament in its first year in Class AAAA, finishing fifth at the Area 2 tournament last week.


Jefferson shot a 341 to finish behind St. Pius X (295), Oconee County (305), North Oconee (312) and Richmond Academy (336).
The top four teams shooting a qualifying score of 340 advanced to the state tournament.
For the rest of the story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
