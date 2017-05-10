BOYS' GOLF: Panthers shoot 360, finish seventh at area

The Jackson County boys golf team didn’t enjoy its best round of golf on Monday at the area tournament, falling 20 strokes short of a state qualifying score.
The Panthers shot a combined 360 to finish seventh at the area tournament. Jackson County’s only hope to reach the state meet is for enough teams in other areas fail to shoot a qualifying score.
Grant Richardson led Jackson County with a round of 85, followed by Drew O’Steen’s season low-round of 88. Other scorers were Sam Holley (93) and Jake Weatherly (94).
“We knew coming in that 340, the cut off score, would be tough to reach,” coach A.J. Sibcy said.
For the rest of the story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
