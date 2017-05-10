The Jefferson girls’ track and field team will compete at the state meet this Thursday through Saturday and the objective going into the last meet of the year is no different than it was in the first.
“Our goal is the same as it’s been all year — go out compete and try to get personal records,” coach Brandon Vinson said. “We are looking forward to doing just that and we will see where we will finish overall in Class AAAA.”
Jefferson has qualified athletes in 10 events for the Class AAAA state meet being held at Berry College this year.
For the rest of this story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TRACK AND FIELD: Lady Dragons seek personal-best performances at state
