Lucas signs cheerleading scholarship with Brenau

The lone senior on Jefferson High School’s competitive cheerleading squad this past season will continue her career on into college.
Madison Lucas has signed with Brenau University after contributing a top-15 team finish at state this year.
“She was a wonderful asset to our squad,” competitive cheerleading coach Hillary Wood said. “She came in very strong — great back spot, good tumbler … I knew she was going to go on and do great things.”
Christy Potts, Jefferson’s cheerleading program coordinator, has worked with Lucas since the sixth grade.
“It’s exciting for our program that Madison is continuing and going on to college to do something that she has trained for for years and years and years,” she said.
Lucas became interested in cheering at Brenau after researching the school and then reaching out to Brenau coach Krista Britt. Lucas’s pro Cheer coach also contacted Brenau about her.
“She (Britt) was really interested in meeting me,” Lucas said.
Lucas said she liked the atmosphere Brenau offered.
“It’s just really pretty and closer to home,” she said.
Lucas, who plans to study nursing, had long sought a cheerleading scholarship.
“It’s very exciting,” she said.
