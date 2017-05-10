East Jackson track and field coach Tomy Sitton used to give brothers Chase and Chandler Kennedy rides to and from school.
During those commutes, the hall of fame coach expressed his hope that his young distance running duo would go on to compete one day in college — a vision that ultimately came true with both signing scholarships.
“I told them, ‘I’d like for y’all to be able to go on and run in college and hopefully the college will be able to help you,’” Sitton said. “That’s been a big thing that I wanted for them. They’ve meant a lot to me and meant a lot to the program.”
But before the Kennedy twins turn the page to collegiate running, they have one more meet left to add to their storied high school careers. Both will compete in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the state meet Albany, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.
For the rest of this story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Nearing the final lap: College-bound Kennedys look for strong finish to prep careers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry