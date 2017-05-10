While the East Jackson track and field program hopes for high finishes from its distance running stars, both the boys’ and girls’ teams could pick up points elsewhere in their lineups.
For the boys, Chase Kennedy returns as the 3,200-meter champion and 1,600 meter runner-up and Chandler Kennedy hopes to get on the podium in both events. But the Eagles also boast Hunter Cronier in the discus, who placed third in the discus at sectionals.
“It’s a very strong field, but hopefully he can pick up a couple points for us,” coach Tomy Sitton said of Cronier.
On the girls’ side, Sue Ann Morales is the two-time defending champion in the 800 and 1,600 meters but is not ranked No. 1 currently in either event. She did take the top spot in sectionals in both races.
But beyond Morales, there are other competitors that look to add to the Lady Eagles’ overall team score this year.
For the rest of the story, see the May 10 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TRACK AND FIELD: EJCHS teams look to score in more events at state this year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry