Judy Jenkins (05-09-17)

JEFFERSON - Judy Nan Laibe Jenkins, 73, entered into rest Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Mrs. Jenkins was born in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late J. Ramon and Kitty Laibe. She was a loving mother and grandmother of 14 grandchildren. Mrs. Jenkins was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roger Drake Jenkins.
Judy was an active member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church. A few of her many volunteer activities included Students Opposed to Drug and Alcohol Awareness, Random Acts of Kindness, and Operation Christmas Child.
Survivors include a daughter, Tiersa Laskey and her husband Christopher, Jefferson; son, Kyle Jenkins and his wife Tammi, Rockford, Mich.; stepchildren, Don Jenkins, Waynesville, Ohio, Debora Valentine and her husband Tom, Milton, Ga., and Dwayne Jenkins and his wife Angie, Hilliard, Ohio; daughter in spirit, Meike Scheidat, Haarlem, The Netherlands; four sisters, Rebecca Laibe, Boca Raton, Fla., Penny Trotta, Boulder, Colo., Kathy Pasquaili, Toledo, Ohio, and Cindy Tenwalde, Lima, Ohio; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson. A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Friday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a ministry dear to Judy’s heart, Jefferson FUMC's Outpost Property, which will be developed soon to help further God's kingdom in Jackson County. Donations may be sent to JFUMC/Outpost at 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
