Roger Kirk (05-09-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Roger Hugh Kirk, 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Kirk was born on July 10, 1947, in Royston, the son of the late Charles Leonard Kirk and Margaret Beard Kirk. He was an electrical engineer having worked at Baldor and an Air Force veteran, where he served during the Vietnam Era. He attended Ila Baptist Church. Roger was instrumental in raising proceeds to benefit cystic fibrosis through “Show and Shine” car show in Helen, Ga. Mr. Kirk was preceded in death by two sons, Stacy Chapman Kirk and Phillip Michael Kirk.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Hardeman Kirk; daughter, Tracy (Stan) Strickland, Danielsville; step sons, Jason (Kerri) Bramlett, Winder, and Justin Bramlett, Lexington, Ga.; brother, Larry (Frances) Kirk, Danielsville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; nephew, Kevin Kirk; niece, Amy Walker; and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Danielsville Evangelical Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, with the Rev. Tim Peek officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. The family is at the home of Larry and Frances Kirk, 1845 James Springs Road, Danielsville, GA.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Georgia Cystic Fibrosis, 2302 Parklake Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
