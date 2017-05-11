James Satterfield (05-10-17)

JEFFERSON - James Bryce Satterfield, 84 entered into rest Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Mr. Satterfield was born in Hoschton, the son of the late Henry Washington and Toma Jessie Stepp Satterfield. He was a member and Elder Emeritus of Galilee Christian Church, served as Boy Scouts Scoutmaster for many years, and was the retired owner of Satterfield’s Auto Service Center after a successful career operating his own garage and wrecker service for 26 years. Throughout his life, Mr. Satterfield’s employment included Jefferson Mills, Jefferson Motor Company, and General Times Corporation. Mr. Satterfield was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by sisters, Myrtice Satterfield Shropshire, Lucille Satterfield Arnold, Bertrelle Satterfield Carroll, Annelle Satterfield Evans, Jurelle Satterfield Neese Perkins, Alline Satterfield Wilkinson; brothers, Royce Henry Satterfield and Le Roy W. Satterfield; and two infant siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Shirley Fay Wood Satterfield, Jefferson; daughter, Joan Satterfield Duff and her husband Dr. Karl Duff, Canton; son, Tim Satterfield and his wife Carolyn, Jefferson; sisters, Merle Satterfield Thompson, Jefferson, and Pat Satterfield Johnson and her husband Gus, Jefferson; grandchildren, Joshua Kelley, Chicago, Ill., Cody Satterfield Glenn and her husband Jay, Fort Mill, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Parker Glenn and Presley Glenn, Fort Mill, S.C.; nieces and nephews; special nieces, Benita Carroll Sims, Maysville, and Karen Carruth, Jefferson; and caregivers, Marie Calixte, Manju Mahon, and Miriam Uhaa.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Galilee Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carey Pittman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday, May 12, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
