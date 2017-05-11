Basketball: Bernstein named Wildcats' new head coach

The Apalachee boys basketball team has its new head coach and third in program history.
Spencer Bernstein was announced as the new coach Thursday at halftime of the Apalachee football team's spring scrimmage.
Bernstein has spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant at Hillgrove High School in Power Springs. The Hawks went 19-8 last season and have made 10 consecutive state playoff appearances, finishing as a state runner-up in 2012-13.
Prior to that, Bernstein spent four years at Clemson as the head manager.
He takes over for Kevin Morris, who was hired as Jefferson's head coach last month after spending 17 seasons at Apalachee, 15 of those as the head coach.
See more in the May 17 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
