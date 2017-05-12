Harry Evans (05-10-17)

COMMERCE - Harry Lavelle Evans, 64, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Evans was born in Hattiesburg, Miss., the son of the late Tullie and Ethel Lott Dunn. Mr. Evans was a member of the Commerce Presbyterian Church, a member of the Hudson Lodge #294 F&AM, member of the American Legion, member of the DA.V., retired from the State of Georgia Veterans Services, retired from the State of Georgia Veterans Services, and was a United States Air Force veteran. Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his two brothers, Otis Evans and Gerald Dunn.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Elizabeth Evans, Commerce, daughters, Kelly Madsen (Derek), Utah, Leslie Koberstein (Anthony), Wisconsin, and Jessi Morgan (Tommy), Commerce; brother, Van Dunn (Judy), Mississippi; sisters, Brenda Bond, Annie Rogers (Mike), and Vicki Harris (Chuck), all of Mississippi; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 15, at 11 a.m., from Commerce Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jeff Cain officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 177, Commerce, Ga 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
