COMMERCE - Joseph Edgar “Ed” Long, Jr., 79, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
He was born in Churubusco, Ind., the son of the late, Joseph Edgar, Sr. and Jossie Clyburn Long. Mr. Long was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from Steven Graphics. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ellen Reick Long.
Survivors include his daughters, Kristen Johnson (Steven), Kendallville, Ind. and Jennifer Long, Atlanta; granddaughters, Carmen and Ryan Johnson; and sister, Connie Gantt, Howe, Ind.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Ed’ Long Jr. (05-09-17)
