JEFFERSON - Laura Edda Dassow, 69, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Mrs. Dassow was born in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of the late David and Sylvia Janin Gallenson. Mrs. Dassow worked for 32 years at the Huntington Hospital in New York, where she was the charge nurse in the oncology department.
Survivors include her husband, Lee A. Dassow, Jefferson; step daughters, Diane Francis, Woodstock, Joan Hoback, Gainesville, Va., and Kristy Dassow, Jefferson; step son, Douglas Dassow, Dacula; sister, Nancy Gallenson; brothers, Carl Gallenson and Jerry Gallenson, all of California; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dassow will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Laura Dassow (05-11-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry