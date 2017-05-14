Cooking fire damages Winder home, displaces two adults

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Sunday, May 14. 2017
Fire and heavy smoke caused by cooking grease damaged a Winder home and displaced two adults Sunday afternoon.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, communication officers received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Mulberry Road.
Firefighters arrived and found fire and smoke coming from the front of the residence. They were able to bring the fire under control within minutes of arriving, BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene also to assist the displaced adults.
