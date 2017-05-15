Anthony Colon (05-10-17)

Anthony Barcinas Colon, 9, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
He was a third grader at Yargo Elementary School. Anthony was an active member of Boy Scout Troop #721, which included his love for the outdoors and BB guns. Anthony’s love for the United States was shown through his patriotism and love for his country. Anthony had an interest in gaming and muscle cars.
He was the son of Jesus and Bonnie Concepcion Colon, Winder; brother, Adriano “Ano” Colon; Winder; grandparents, Joe (Shelly) Concepcion and Elizabeth Concepcion, all of Jacksonville, N.C.; and Julio (Jessica) Colon and Maria Jimenez, all of Hartford, Conn.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Anthony Colon will be held on Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atl. Hwy. SE, Winder, with the Rev. Matt Parker officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 until 6 p.m., three hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
