Betty David (05-13-17)

JEFFERSON - Betty Parks Davis, 74 entered into rest Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Mrs. Davis was born in Banks County, the daughter of the late Henry Osborne and Lucille Sears Parks; She was a member of Dry Pond United Methodist Church and was a retired clerk with the University of Georgia. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Edward “Buck” Davis; sisters, Ruby Sweeney and Frances Roberts; and brothers; Garnett Parks, H.O. Parks, and Willie Parks.
Survivors include a daughter, Gina Streetman and her husband Jeff, Commerce; two sons, Larry Davis and his wife Karen, Commerce, and Mike “Tater” Davis and his wife Heather, Mooresville, N.C.; two sisters, Clara Hemphill and Alma Aiken, Jefferson; brother, John Parks, Cochran, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers will be Taylor Streetman, Josh Streetman, Cody Streetman, Addison Davis , Dylan Davis and Chase Davis. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
