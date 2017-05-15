Billy Ray Fowler (05-08-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Billy Ray Fowler, 53, succumbed to a long illness on Monday, May 8, 2017.

He was the son of the late Billy Fowler and Annie Ruth Scoggins Fowler.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Tracy Perry Fowler; sons, Wesley, Travis and Brandon Fowler; brother, Stacy Fowler; sisters, Sandra Teet and Sheila Teet; and seven beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Breana, Braxton, Diamond, Payton, Tyson and Jordon.

Mr. Fowler was a truck driver for over 20 years and will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 12, at Bridges Funeral Home. Interment was in Clarke Cemetery in Lexington, Ga.

Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, was in charge of arrangements.

www.bridgesfuneral.com
