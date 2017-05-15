Jean Wilkinson (05-12-17)

Jean Saye Wilkinson, 86, went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Watkinsville, Ga.
She was born on January 13, 1931, in Rodman, S.C., the daughter of James Hodge Saye Sr. and Jean Hollis Saye.
Jean grew up in Rodman, S.C., where she graduated from Lewisville High School. She was class secretary, played on the school basketball team, and was voted most talented by her senior class. After high school, she attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C., where she received an elementary teaching degree. Her first job was in Sumter, S.C., where she met the love of her life, Stanley R. Wilkinson, Sr. They were married at Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church on August 10, 1957, and remained happily married for 59 years. Jean was a homemaker while her children were young, returning to the classroom as a substitute teacher when they became teenagers.
Jean was a longtime member of Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was active in many areas including her church circle group and the Older Gems. Her family has many fond memories of her piano playing and she shared this gift when she played during worship at local nursing homes. She also had a love of gardening, and enjoyed sharing her beautiful flowers with friends and neighbors. Fourth of July reunions and annual beach trips alike were a must because they involved family. Her life was devoted to her Lord, her family, both close and extended, and to her country. She will always be remembered for her easy laugh and the genuine interest she showed in other people as evidence by her wonderful listening skills.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Hodge Saye Sr. and Jean Hollis Saye; her oldest brother, Jim Saye; and an older brother, Joe Saye that died in World War II.
Survivors include her loving husband, Stanley Ralph Wilkinson, Sr., Watkinsville; her children, Rachael Parr Bedingfield (Glenn), Stanley Ralph Wilkinson Jr. (Janice), and Augusta Wilkinson Bennett (David); sister, Augusta Cook and sister-in-law Millie Saye. Jean’s grandchildren, Robert Parr (Kristen), Emily Dewsnap (Mike), Charlie Parr (Angel), Will Bennett, Greg Wilkinson, Jake Bennett, Lindsay Wilkinson (Zach) and John Bennett (Brittany), meant the world to her. Roman Allen, her beloved great-grandchild, brought her much joy. She also had numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Monday May 15, at 3 p.m. at Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church at 973 Prince Avenue, Athens. The family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministry, the Food Bank, or Young Harris UMC.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
