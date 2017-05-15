Anne Collier (0512-17)

GAINESVILLE - Anne Moore Dadisman Collier, 77, died at her home in Gainesville early Friday morning, May 12, 2017, following an extended illness.
A native of Jefferson, Ga., Mrs. Collier was the daughter of the late Howard Dean and Mary Lou Moore Dadisman. She was the widow of Paul Thomas Collier, retired U.S. Department of Agriculture attorney who died in 2005. She was valedictorian of her Jefferson High School class and a graduate of the University of Georgia.
Mrs. Collier was a former teacher and longtime teachers’ aide when her family lived in Dunwoody and Chamblee. For the past 20 years, she had lived in Gainesville, where she was an active member of First United Methodist Church. For many years, Mrs. Collier devoted a full day each week to volunteer work at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. On April 28, she was honored at a hospital luncheon for having volunteered 2,500 hours.
Anne and Paul Collier were devoted followers of the Georgia Bulldogs, attending football games in Athens and some out-of-town games, along with family members and lifelong friends.
Mrs. Collier loved sharing travel experiences with her husband, daughters and granddaughters. In the years following Paul Collier’s death, she enjoyed travel, games and other activities with a group of close friends in Gainesville.
Survivors include two daughters, Dianne Collier, Gainesville, and Beth Collier Beaty (Jeff), Hiram, Ga.; three granddaughters, Kelly, Peyton and Jaime Beaty, Hiram; two brothers, Dean Dadisman (Fran), West Columbia, S.C., and Carrol Dadisman (Mildred), Tallahassee, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life was held at Gainesville First United Methodist Church Monday, May 15.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church “The Comet Class”, Northeast Georgia Hospice or Hall County Humane Society.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville, was in charge of arrangements.
