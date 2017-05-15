WINDER - Hazel Cook Bruce, 91, entered into heaven on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late Andrew Lyman, Sr. and Mamie Morris Burrell. She was preceded by her first husband, J. C. Cook and her second husband, Ted Bruce; grandson, Rusty Cook; son-in-law, Tim Bray; and brother, Andy Burrell. A resident of Barrow County for most of her life, Mrs. Bruce operated Happy Hour Child Care in Winder for a number of years. She was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include children, Catherine Cook Bray, John (Judy) Cook, Jr., Winder, Cheryl Cook (Sam) Standard, Gray, Ga., Edwin (Diane) Cook, Jefferson, Larry (Yvonne) Cook, Ft. Mill, S.C., Judy Cook (David) Bender, Winder, Melinda Cook (Glenn) Burrell, Watkinsville, and Wanda Cook (James) Davis, Winder; sister, Frances Hall, Hoschton, 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Ann Bruce Doster, Blue Ridge, Ted W. Bruce, Marietta, Kevin Bruce, Richmond, Va.; step brother, Grady Cannon, East Point; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service was held Saturday, May 13, at the Northeast Church in Braselton, with Pastors Lee Lovett and Chuck Cook officiating. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Northside Presbyterian Church, 473 Jefferson Highway, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Hazel Bruce (05-10-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry