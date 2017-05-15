The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says that everything and everyone is safe at Yargo Elementary School after a report surfaced Monday afternoon of a person holding a gun on the outskirts of the school grounds.
According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the school was placed on lockdown and deputies arrived within minutes of the report. Deputies made contact with a suspect at his residence. He was cooperative and no guns were found, the post said.
The school remained on a "soft lockdown" for the remainder of the school day and investigators are currently trying to determine if the incident was a misunderstanding.
