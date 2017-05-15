Sheriff's Office: Everything OK at Yargo Elementary School after report of person holding gun nearby

Monday, May 15. 2017
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says that everything and everyone is safe at Yargo Elementary School after a report surfaced Monday afternoon of a person holding a gun on the outskirts of the school grounds.
According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the school was placed on lockdown and deputies arrived within minutes of the report. Deputies made contact with a suspect at his residence. He was cooperative and no guns were found, the post said.
The school remained on a "soft lockdown" for the remainder of the school day and investigators are currently trying to determine if the incident was a misunderstanding.
