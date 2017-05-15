Collins supports budget, Trumpcare

Rep. Doug Collins voted recently to support President Donald Trump’s budget agenda and to support the American Health Care Act (Trumpcare) as a replacement to Obamacare.
“I have seen the grief that Obamacare has brought to northeast Georgians and have worked for my entire tenure in Congress to repeal this destructive law,” he said.
Collins also supported the president’s spending plan through the end of the fiscal year, a move that averted a government shutdown.
“The House has listened to President Trump and to our neighbors in passing legislation that reprioritizes the safety and security of Americans and continues the regulatory reform efforts that energize our economy. I am pleased with this bill’s support for the Second Amendment, including my own piece of legislation. The bill also provides for construction funding for the Savannah Harbor Extension Project—a critical economic driver throughout the state of Georgia—and allows water usage discussions among Georgia and her neighbors to remain a states—rather than a federal—issue,” said Collins.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, Collins:
•joined 101 other Members of Congress in asking the Federal Communications Commission and Chairman Ajit Pai to commit sufficient resources to ensure that the Universal Service Fund succeeds in making affordable broadband access a reality for Americans living in rural areas.
•joined Members of the Georgia Congressional Delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to Sonny Perdue, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) urging him to rescind Grain Inspection, Packers & Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) rules issued in the eleventh hour of the Obama Administration, which would regulate livestock and poultry producers’ ability to market their animals.
