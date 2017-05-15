Danielsville man sentenced to jail for driving DUI/drugs

A Danielsville man was sentenced to jail after he pled guilty to driving while drugged and other charges in Madison County Superior Court in March.
David Shane Embrick was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of confinement and five years of probation on charges of theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI/less safe (drugs), use of license plate to conceal identity, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding. A charge of theft by receiving stolen property was dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Kelley Michele Brown, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of confinement on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. A charge of drugs not in original container was dismissed.
•Benjamin Wayne Malanoski, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer. He was also sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of confinement in the county jail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, use of license plate to conceal identity and failure to report an accident.
•Defferious Malek Calhoun, of Elberton was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of confinement and five years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
•Charles Andrew Parr, of Elberton, was sentenced to serve one year of confinement on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Tara Dian Miller, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.
•Carrie Marie Pressley, of Toccoa, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve one year of probation and pay a $300 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and DUI/combined influence. Charges of drugs not in original container and speeding were dismissed.
•Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed. Arwood was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of violation of a Family Violence Order.
•Daniel Marco Smith, of Winder, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve ten years of probation and pay a $2,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Zack Blake Johnson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kayla Nicole Dotson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Rocky Dean Strickland, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation, to be suspended upon successful completion of a RSAT and Aftercare program for a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Jason Brandon Bray, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years, with the first 120 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation and to pay $1,500 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Colton Matthew McCormick, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation, to be suspended upon successful completion of a RSAT program and Aftercare.
•Scarlet Mozelle Clark, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of theft by receiving stolen property was dismissed.
•Ricky Lee Hamilton, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve four years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of crossing guard lines with drugs and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Jasmine Delane Elrod, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Debbie Ruth Christian, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard lines with drugs. A charge of possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Dana Preston Lunsford, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom, to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Ricky Mitchell Cowart, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $1,750 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•William Robert Roy, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 24 months, with the first 60 days to be served in confinement, and pay $500 in fines on charges of battery and obstruction.
•Justin Cory Dorsey, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $330 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI). Charges of endangering a child by DUI and failure to stop for a stop sign were dismissed.
•Roger Lee Evans, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on charges of battery FVA and possession of drug-related objects.
•Jonathan Fernanadz Berrian, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation (with the first 72 hours to be served in confinement) and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of DUI/second degree and failure to maintain lane. Charges of open container and failure to carry license were dismissed.
•Tameki Lashane Mensah, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by deception.
•Audrey Anita Shelnut, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 90 days on a charge of theft by taking.
•Billy Jack Swafford, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from battery FVA). A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Lizzie Christine Davis, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation, with the first ten days to be served in confinement, on a charge of theft by taking.
•Christian Seth Deese, no address listed, had his case dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the defendant entered a guilty plea to three counts of burglary/smash and grab in a previous indictment.
•Leon Dewayne McKenzie, no address listed, had his charges of three counts of burglary/smash and grab dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the defendant pleaded guilty in a previous indictment.
•Tamara Jeanette Booth, of Colbert had her charge of simple battery dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charge if the defendant was not arrested for 12 months.
•Wayne Michael Melton, of Athens, had his disorderly conduct charge dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charge if the defendant was not arrested for a period of six months.
•Pamela Melton, of Hull, had her disorderly conduct charge dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charge if defendant was not arrested for a period of six months.
•Zachary John Lewis, of Commerce, had his charge of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charge if the defendant was not arrested for a period of 12 months.
•Ashley Shontel Griffith, of Athens, had her charges of simple battery and interference with a 9-1-1 call dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charges if the defendant was not arrested for a period of six months.
•Brandy Nicole Williams, of Athens, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, marijuana less than an ounce and driving while license suspended or revoked by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charge if the defendant was not arrested prior to Nov. 16, 2016.
•Walter McGuire, of Colbert, had his charge of obstruction dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution, whereby the state agreed to dismiss the charge if the defendant was not arrested for 12 months.
•Heather Lynn Grier, of Hull, had her charge of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the prosecuting victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Haden Levi Martin, of Winterville, had his charge of battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a negotiated resolution.
•Lizzie Christine Davis, of Athens, had her charges of giving false name, address, etc. to law enforcement officer and failure to appear dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Charles Andrew Parr, of Elberton, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant pled guilty in another case and exonerated his co-defendant (Ross).
•Desiree Louise Ross, of Elberton, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and failure to maintain lane dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because her co-defendant (Parr) pled guilty in another case number and exonerated her.
