JEFFERSON - Irene Muthe, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017.
She was almost 72 and had been suffering from major health issues for several years. Irene and her husband John were married almost 45 years. They met in Philadelphia, Pa. They had no children.
Irene was born in Braunschweig, Germany, three weeks after the end of World War II in Europe. Her first years were spent in several displaced person’s camps in Germany. She came to the United States in 1959.
Irene’ Father, Averian Drannikow, fought for the CZAR against communism in WWI. He was a POW in Germany for five years, and released three years after the war ended. Irene’s mother was German, living in the Ukraine. In 1943, they escaped from Russia crossing two combat lines into Germany. Her father worked in forced labor until the end of the war.
Her early education was in German Schools, and she graduated from high school in Radnor, Pa. In her career as an administrative assistant, she worked at Women’s Medical College in Philadelphia, and ended her work career as administrative assistant to the President of American National Bank in Florida in 1990. She then attended Palm Beach State College.
She was an avid reader, writer and Democrat. Irene at one time spoke five languages fluently, and assisted Russian immigrants in learning English.
Irene and her husband John moved to Jefferson in 2005.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens at 780 Timothy Road, Athens, on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Irene Muthe (04-21-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry