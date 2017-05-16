‘Jimmy’ Lance (05-14-17)

PENDERGRASS - Jesse Cleveland “Jimmy” Lance, 85, entered into rest Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Mr. Lance was born in Pendergrass, the son of the late L.C. “Duck” Lance and Pauline Crane Lance. He was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church and worked at Gold Kist Poultry for 45 years, where he retired as a purchasing agent. Mr. Lance enjoyed farming, working with antique cars, and was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Doris Worley Lance; brothers, Eugene, Clayton, Joe Ben and Raymond Lance; and son-in-law, David Brookshire.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Kent Lance, Pendergrass; daughter, Joan Lance Williamson (Pat), Dallas, Texas; son, Donnie Lance; daughter, Sheila L. Reames (Ricky), Columbia, S.C.; daughter, Barbara L. Brookshire, Pendergrass; two brothers, John A. Lance (Fannie), Pendergrass, and James Lance, Pendergrass; six grandchildren, Carmen Surgent, Crystal Reinhart, Wendy Dillow, Ansley Motes, Stephanie Cape and Jessie Lance; and five great-grandchildren, Lawton Dillow, Jaycee Dillow, Brooks Dillow, Lauren Surgent and Riley Surgent.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Pond Fork Baptist Church, 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass, with the Revs. Scott Lance and Johnny Knight officiating. Burial will be in the Pond Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Dale Dillow, Jerry Lance, Jonathan Motes, Marty Lance, Seth Cape, and Thomas Surgent. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, May 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to one of the following, Pond Fork Baptist Church, 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Those desiring to send flowers should send them to Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson is in charge of arrangements.
