A 72-lot subdivision on Piedmont Road was recently approved by county commissioners May 8.
The board of commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a request by Reliant Homes to rezone two parcels totaling 71.73 acres on Piedmont Road in District 3 from A-1 to R-1. The homes will be a minimum of 1,600 square feet for one-story houses and 1,800 square feet for two-story structures.
A spokesperson for Reliant said that the company handled Bryce Landing and that the homes will be similar to that subdivision.
No one spoke in opposition to the zoning request.
Also May 8, the board approved a request by Athens Cellular Inc. representing Sandra Smith to rezone a 12.73-acre piece of land from A-2 to A-1 with a conditional use for a 180-foot cell tower off Hwy. 72. A spokesman for Verizon said the company is trying to improve coverage in the area. Board members agreed that they would like to see county policies changed to allow conditional use permits for cell towers in A-2 properties.
Subdivision approved on Piedmont Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry