Authorities are seeking information on a Braselton girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Maria Leggiero, a 14-year-old girl, went missing after playing soccer in the backyard of her residence in the Legends of Chateau Elan on Tuesday, May 16, around 4 p.m.
She may have been seen on foot in the Dacula area.
Leggiero is described as 5’3”, 115 pounds with long medium blonde hair and glasses.
She was last seen wearing a blue uniform shirt with “Lanier Christian Academy” written on it. She may have a pink bag and light green backpack with her.
Those with information should call the Braselton Police Department at 706-658-2852.
Braselton girl reported missing
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry