CANON, GA - Charlie “Swampy” Ed Argo, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center- Gentiva Hospice Unit in Athens.
Mr. Argo was born in Royston on October 23, 1926, the son of the late Joseph Leonard Argo and Lana Burch Argo. He was a laborer having worked with the Georgia State Highway Department and was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Royston. Mr. Argo was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Irene Goodwin Argo; daughter, Janie Pace-Vanhollenback; granddaughter, Bobby Jo Smith; grandson, Greg Thomas Argo; and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his sons, William Argo, Royston, Billy Ray Argo, Danielsville, David Argo, Canon, Edward Argo, Canon, Randy Argo, Hartwell, Charles Argo, Canon, and Kendall Argo, Hartwell; daughters, Emma Jo Roberts, Royston, and Wanda Wheeler, Bowman; brother, Alton Argo, Lula; 29 grandchildren; over 46 great-grandchildren; and a number of great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Roger Elrod and Joshua Gibson and Mr. Emmerson Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Cary Memorial Gardens in Royston. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Swampy’ Argo (05-16-17)
