Commerce budget proposed at slightly less for 2018

The FY 2018 Commerce city budget is planned to be about $100,000 less than the current budget.
Commerce City Council got an overview on the budget at its Monday night meeting.
City Manager James Wascher said the public may comment on the budget at the council’s work session June 5 and it will be up for approval at the June 19 regular meeting.
A copy of the budget is on the city’s website and a copy is available for inspection at city hall.
The proposed budget, including general operations and utilities, is $26 million. The current budget is $26.1 million. Of that figure, about $7 million is for general operations and about $14.2 million is for utilities. Capital projects are planned at about $3.8 million.
Council members raised two issues: re-roofing the civic center and providing a cost-of-living raise for employees.
Wascher said the civic center roof is planned for replacement in the next year. Insurance will pay for about two sections of the work because of hail damage. However, the middle section, he said, had little damage and would be the city’s responsibility.
Several council members questioned how the front and rear sections of the roof could be damaged by hail but the middle section was not.
Wascher said he is getting cost estimates for re-roofing the middle section.
Mayor Clark Hill raised the question of pay raises for employees. He said the city did not provide COLAs for several years.
“We got behind,” he said.
See the full story in the May 17 issue of The Jackson Herald.
