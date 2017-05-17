Commerce to get 4 buses

Commerce Schools will replace half its buses for the 2017-18 year.
One of those buses will be bought and be delivered in May. The other three buses will be leased from Yancey Bus Sales & Service, which has an office in Jackson County.
The city school district will pay $57,373 a year for five years for the three leased buses.
Supt. Joy Tolbert recommended the district lease the buses and the board unanimously agreed.
Commerce has eight buses it uses daily, Tolbert has told the board.
It agreed earlier this spring to buy one new bus for $95,000.
Tolbert told the board at its work session last week it could lease the buses for five years for the same price. It will own the three buses when the five years are up.
Buses typically last 10 or more years.
