Woman lies about name to avoid arrest

Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Keisha Marie Rollins, 37, 124 New Castle Drive, Alto was picked up for an outstanding warrant after first lying to officers about her name. Officers were investigating a verbal dispute that took place on Ashland Place.
A complainant called the Commerce Police Department about Rollins and other women hitting her vehicle. All of the women except Rollins got in their vehicles and left the scene when the complainant threatened to call police.
Rollins first told officers her name was Heather Cleveland. The complainant then arrived and revealed the woman’s real name to police.
There was a warrant out for Rollins for failure to appear in court.
