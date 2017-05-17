Jackson-Hall line to be resurveyed

Just where exactly is the line that divides Jackson and Hall counties?
To find that out, you’d have to go back in time over 200 years and talk to some Indians and original surveyors who noted trees, houses and gardens as markers, places which no longer exist.
“They would take a hatchet and mark trees,” said Jackson County GIS director Joel Logan about how the original survey was done.
While that might have worked fine in the late 1700s, officials in both counties now want to have a more definite picture of exactly where the boundary between the counties lies.
Monday night, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners signed-off on a resolution starting a six-step process to do just that.
While county officials said there is no current major dispute with Hall County, both parties want to avoid future jurisdictional problems as the area begins to develop. At stake are critical issues such as where property taxes are supposed to be paid, where children attend public schools and what emergency services should be called to a particular address.
