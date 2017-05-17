A Statham woman was arrested last week after she urinated in the aisle of the Dollar General on Hwy. 330.
Kayla Nicole Wright, 27, 464 Thurmond Circle, Statham, faces charges of public indecency and theft by shoplifting.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the South Jackson store after an employee saw Wright steal a dress and change in the middle of the aisle before squatting in the middle of the floor to urinate.
Wright then allegedly stole a purse filled it with Tide detergent pods and scents.
See the full story in the May 17 issue of The Jackson Herald.
One arrested after urinating in store aisle
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry