Jefferson BOE approves major personnel changes

The Jefferson Board of Education approved several leadership personnel changes on Thursday including the hiring of two new principals.
Melanie Harper Sigler was approved as the new Jefferson Middle School principal. She will replace Ken Martin, who resigned after only two years in the role.
The BOE also approved Martin’s resignation on Thursday.
Brian Moore was approved as the new Jefferson High School principal, replacing Kevin Smith who was recently selected for a superintendent position in the Pierce County School System. The BOE also accepted Smith’s resignation.
Moore has been the assistant principal at JHS for three years.
See the full story in the May 17 issue of The Jackson Herald.
