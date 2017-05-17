Richard Williams Jr. (05-15-17)

JEFFERSON - Richard Dudley Williams, Jr., 28, entered into rest Monday, May 15, 2017.
Mr. Williams was born in Lithia Springs, Ga., the son of Richard Dudley Williams, Sr. and Connie Lee Gillispie Williams of Jefferson. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Jefferson, attended the University of North Georgia, and was employed with Outback Steakhouse.
Survivors in addition to his parents include a sister, Jessica R. Williams of Jefferson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Evans Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David P. Williams IV, Corey Brown, Don Moore, Warrick Armstrong and Brandon Gunn. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
