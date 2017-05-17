Richard Williams Jr. (05-15-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON - Richard Dudley Williams, Jr., 28, entered into rest Monday, May 15, 2017.

Mr. Williams was born in Lithia Springs, Ga., the son of Richard Dudley Williams, Sr. and Connie Lee Gillispie Williams of Jefferson. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Jefferson, attended the University of North Georgia, and was employed with Outback Steakhouse.

Survivors in addition to his parents include a sister, Jessica R. Williams of Jefferson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Evans Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David P. Williams IV, Corey Brown, Don Moore, Warrick Armstrong and Brandon Gunn. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.