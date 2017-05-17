FOOTBALL: Dragons debut under Cathcart in weather-shortened scrimmage

Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Jefferson football fans received a glimpse — albeit an abbreviated one — of the Dragons under new coach Gene Cathcart.


Thanks to a rule passed by the GHSA allowing schools to play other programs for spring games, Jefferson hosted Lakeside-Atlanta on Friday and beat the Vikings 21-7 in a game that lasted only three quarters due to a lengthy weather delay.
Cathcart’s biggest issue with the scrimmage was simply not having enough time to get everyone on the field as planned.
“You hate that you have a plan to get all the kids in and that there’s a whole quarter taken away from you with weather,” said Cathcart, who was promoted in January as Ben Hall’s replacement. “There’s a bunch of kids we wanted to get particular looks at and get on film to study. Obviously, they’re leaving frustrated, but it just couldn’t be helped.”
Bryce Moore threw a touchdown pass to Zac Corbin, and Justin Cole and Colby Clark both scored as well as the Dragons finished off their 10-day spring practice season with the win.
For the rest of this story, see the May 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
