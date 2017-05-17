Jefferson hires six-time state champion track and field coach

Jefferson High School has filled its boys’ track and field vacancy with a coach possessing a long and championship-filled résumé.
The Jefferson Board of Education on Thursday approved the hire of six-time state champion coach Brady Sigler, who has won titles at Columbia (two), Elbert County (three) and Washington-Wilkes (one) in a career that’s spanned over four decades.
Sigler said he’s long been familiar with the Jefferson track and field program.
“I’ve been going to Jefferson since the ‘70s,” he said, referring the annual state meet that was held for decades at Memorial Stadium. “ … Jefferson is like the track capital of Georgia in some respects.”
Sigler was inducted into the state’s track and field/cross country coaching hall of fame in 2012. He also coached in college, working at Mercer University in the early and mid 1970s.
Sigler served as an assistant track coach this past year at East Jackson under another hall of famer, Tomy Sitton, while also working as an assistant football coach there.
Sigler has ties to Jefferson superintendent John Jackson, coaching track and field at Elbert County in the 1990s while Jackson served as principal at the school and T. McFerrin was Elbert County’s football coach (Jackson would later lure McFerrin to Jefferson as its football coach from 2009-2012).
“He’s a fantastic guy to work with,” Sigler said of Jackson.
For the rest of this story, see the May 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
