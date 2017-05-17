SOCCER: Kilgore named 8-AAAA Player of the Year, six Jefferson players named all region

Jefferson senior midfielder Maryanne Kilgore was named the girls’ Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year after helping lead her team to the Class AAAA Final Four.

Kilgore, who was also named first-team all-region, was one of four Dragons to receive all-region recognition.
Junior Jefferson goal keeper Sophia LaMar earned first-team all-region honors after recording 11 shutouts this spring, while sophomore defenders Cassi McCormack and Alex Ornelas were second-team all-region selections.
BOYS’ TEAM SELECTIONS
Two Dragons made the all-region boys’ team for 8-AAAA.
Christian Morsut was a first-team selection at midfielder, while Lucas Carreno was named to the second team as a midfielder and defender.
