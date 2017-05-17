TRACK AND FIELD: JCCHS’s Caylor takes sixth in state pole vault

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Seth Caylor led Jackson County’s boys at the state track and field meet in Albany last week with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault, clearing a height of 12-6. Caylor was the only Panther to earn points at state.

Brandon Damaska finished 10th in the shot put (45-03.25), Russell Hendley placed 12th in the 3,200 meters (10:31.90) and Dawson Miller took 13th in the 1,600 meters (4:47.85).
The Jackson County boys finished 29th in Class AAA with three points.
Karis Harbin provided the girls’ team with its only points of the state meet, finishing seventh in the discus (101-01). She also took 11th in the shot put (30-7.25).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.