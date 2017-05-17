TRACK AND FIELD: JCCHS’s Caylor takes sixth in state pole vault

Seth Caylor led Jackson County’s boys at the state track and field meet in Albany last week with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault, clearing a height of 12-6. Caylor was the only Panther to earn points at state.
Brandon Damaska finished 10th in the shot put (45-03.25), Russell Hendley placed 12th in the 3,200 meters (10:31.90) and Dawson Miller took 13th in the 1,600 meters (4:47.85).
The Jackson County boys finished 29th in Class AAA with three points.
Karis Harbin provided the girls’ team with its only points of the state meet, finishing seventh in the discus (101-01). She also took 11th in the shot put (30-7.25).
JCCHS's Caylor takes sixth in state pole vault
