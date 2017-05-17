Jackson Co. youth wrestlers earn coveted Triple Crown

Three Jackson County youth wrestlers made history with big victories over the weekend.
Donavon Spry, Robert Spry and Jack Procter — having claimed folk style championships earlier this year — all won the state freestyle and Greco championships at Mountain View High School to become the program’s first triple crown winners.
“We accomplished what we wanted to,” coach Allen Spry said. “We got three triple crowns.”
Donavon Spry competed in the 8U, 45-pound division. Robert Spry competed in the 10U, 55-pound division. Procter competed in the 8U, 50-pound division.
