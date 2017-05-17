East Jackson baseball camps ahead in June

East Jackson Comprehensive High School will hold a pair of baseball camps in June.
The first camp is set for June 19-20 from 9 a.m. to noon daily for rising first through fourth graders. The cost of this camp is $50.
The second camp is set for June 21-23 from 9 a.m. to noon daily for rising fifth through ninth graders. The cost of this camp is $75.
Those signing up before June 1 will receive a $10 discount.
For more information or to register, email coach Tedd Sims at tsims@jcss.us.
