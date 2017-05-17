Jackson Co. runner Morgan Davidson signs with Truett McConnell

Jackson County’s Morgan Davidson didn’t necessarily think running would steer her path towards college, but that’s exactly how her senior year has unfolded.
The Lady Panther distance runner has signed with Truett McConnell University to run track and field and cross country.
“I wasn’t really expecting to go to college for running earlier in the year,” Davidson said. “So it’s just really exciting that this is happening. It’s kind of like a dream. I like running, so I’m excited.”
Jackson County cross country and track and field coach Matt King contacted Truett McConnell about Davidson, which led to communication between Davidson and the school.
For the rest of the story, see the May 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
