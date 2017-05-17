Future Panther Baseball Camp ahead June 12-15

Jackson County Comprehensive High School will host its Future Baseball Camp June 12-15 on the school’s campus at Panther Park from 9 a.m. to noon daily.
The camp is open to players ages 6-13 and costs $100, which covers instruction, games and a camp T-shirt.
The camp will be conducted by the Jackson County coaching staff, current Panther players and former Panthers playing college baseball. It will focus on developing fundamentals in hitting, pitching, fielding and base-running techniques.
For more information contact head coach Jonathan Gastley at 770-851-0457 (cell) or by email at jgastley@jcss.us.
