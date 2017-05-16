FOOTBALL: Panthers drop spring game, 33-12

It was the culmination of spring practice, the spring game for the Jackson County football team against Winder-Barrow.
It was the last chance before summer workouts and fall practice for both teams to perfect what they had practiced and to work out the kinks. Winder-Barrow showed its firepower by scoring three touchdowns in the first half and two in the second en route to a 33-12 win Saturday at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Despite the loss, Jackson County coach Brandon Worley was not worried or disappointed.
“It’s evaluation going into the summer,” he said. “We know what we need to work on now ... the things that we struggled with, the things we did well,” Worley said. “We learned a little bit more about who we are. I think we build upon that and we get better at some certain things. We’re going to be fine. We played a good football team. We’re a (AAA) school. They’re a (AAAAAA) school. We’ll be fine going into the season. We have some kids playing both ways. We have to get in shape and we’ll do that. It’s early. It’s spring. We’ve had nine days of practice pretty much. I’m super excited about our kids.”
