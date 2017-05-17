Ambulance fees to go up

The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed at its May meeting to increase the fee for ambulance transports.
The action came after fire chief Steve Nichols reported that fees have not been increased in 10 years. He added that Banks County has the lowest fees in the area.
“While we realize that a concern would be the added burden on our citizens for the charges and increases, it should be noted that currently only four percent of payments received come from self-pay citizens,” Nichols said. “The fee increase would result in very minor changes in charges to our citizens. The majority of this burden in the increase will be shouldered by insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid with very little impact to our citizens.”
The increases will bring an estimated additional $220,000 to the county per year.
See this week's issue of The Banks County News for more coverage from the BOC meeting.
