UPDATE: Missing Braselton girl found

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:
Maria Leggiero, 14-year-old girl reported missing from her Braselton residence, has been found. Authorities are interviewing her.

Authorities are seeking information on a Braselton girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Maria Leggiero, a 14-year-old girl, went missing after playing soccer in the backyard of her residence in the Legends of Chateau Elan on Tuesday, May 16, around 4 p.m.
She may have been seen on foot in the Dacula area.
Leggiero is described as 5’3”, 115 pounds with long medium blonde hair and glasses.
She was last seen wearing a blue uniform shirt with “Lanier Christian Academy” written on it. She may have a pink bag and light green backpack with her.
Those with information should call the Braselton Police Department at 706-658-2852.
